Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 142 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

