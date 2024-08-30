Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 144 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.68. 7,131,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,879. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

