Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 5,002 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

