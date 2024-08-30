Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.69. 148,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.