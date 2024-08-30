Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 6,721 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $301,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. 21,039,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

