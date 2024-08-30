Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 7,175 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

