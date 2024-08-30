NetMind Token 1-Day Volume Hits $5.99 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One NetMind Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003888 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,067,085 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.41747552 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,321,826.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars.

