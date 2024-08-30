NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 0.7%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $84.67. Approximately 1,319,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,404,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

