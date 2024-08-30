Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,409.5 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NISTF remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.22.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
