Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,500 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the July 31st total of 2,956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,409.5 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NISTF remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.