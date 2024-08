NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Shares Down 12.5%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 18,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 16,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

NV Gold Stock Up 26.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

