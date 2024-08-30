Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,576. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

