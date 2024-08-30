Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 77,086.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,391 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 363.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 348,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.85. 1,563,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,534. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

