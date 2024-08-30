OMC Financial Services LTD Acquires Shares of 18,146 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.2% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,213,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,160. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

