Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,441,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,470. The stock has a market cap of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

