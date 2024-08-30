Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 3,644 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 2.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. 143,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,043. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

