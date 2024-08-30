Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. 3,457,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

