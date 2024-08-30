Penobscot Wealth Management Has $470,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 55,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,654,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 99,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 248,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.02. 2,320,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.17.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

