Penobscot Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 882,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 730,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.