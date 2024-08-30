Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolent Health worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 137,004 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,989. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

