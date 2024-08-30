Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 769 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Rogers worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rogers by 136,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.26. 105,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,043. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

