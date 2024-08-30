Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CNX Resources worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNX Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CNX Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CNX Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.