Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 759,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,939. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

