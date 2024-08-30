Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of IMAX worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

IMAX Trading Up 1.1 %

IMAX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 300,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,768. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

