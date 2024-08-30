Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,552. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

