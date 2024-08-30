Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,029.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,029.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,355 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.94. 738,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

