Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,952 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,352. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

