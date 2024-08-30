Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 1.2 %

CBT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 320,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,844. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $106.92.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,322 shares of company stock worth $4,707,405 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.