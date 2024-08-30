Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $292,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,119,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

