PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 9,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,901. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
