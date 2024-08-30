PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.18

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $12.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00110994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009964 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 692.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

