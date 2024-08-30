Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $63,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $23.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,181.48. 128,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,035.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,979.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

