Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,721,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $233,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 1,264,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,678. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

