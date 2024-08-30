Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.34% of LCI Industries worth $61,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,924,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $117.76. 109,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,300. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.