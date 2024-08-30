Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of NiSource worth $57,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. CWM LLC grew its position in NiSource by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

NiSource stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,595,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,960. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.