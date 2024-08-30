Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $56,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,366,000 after buying an additional 714,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $262,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,943. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

