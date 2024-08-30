Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $72.93 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $72,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $140.31. 3,970,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

