Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Simon Property Group worth $196,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

