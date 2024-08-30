Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $146,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $229,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 339.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $5,841,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 253.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,456,000 after buying an additional 916,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BSX traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $81.79. 7,549,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.