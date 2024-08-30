Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,307 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of AON worth $261,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.72. 865,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,455. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $345.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.63.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

