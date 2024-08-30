Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $178,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.76 on Friday, hitting $1,184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,334. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,010.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

