Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 92,632 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $137,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,288,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,586. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

