Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PayPal worth $67,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 903,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

PYPL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 9,631,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,303,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

