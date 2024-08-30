Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 132,407 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Public Storage worth $60,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after buying an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.72. The stock had a trading volume of 930,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

