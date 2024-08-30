Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,921 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.