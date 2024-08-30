Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,111 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of KLA worth $134,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.68 on Friday, reaching $819.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,996. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $803.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

