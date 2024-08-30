Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,038 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $58,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME traded up $7.61 on Friday, hitting $392.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

