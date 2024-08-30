Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,583 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $76,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 371,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

