Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,939 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $69,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 0.9 %

SNA stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,024 shares of company stock worth $14,539,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.