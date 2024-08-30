Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,584 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Medtronic worth $209,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

MDT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

