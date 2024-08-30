Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Nordson worth $65,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 53.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Nordson by 45.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.40.

Nordson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. The stock had a trading volume of 252,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

